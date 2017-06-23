You-Niversal Nerds helping others raise money to help community | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 1:18 pm

A group of Walterboro citizens is helping children and families by organizing events with superheroes.

“You-Niversal Nerd can be described as a non-profit events planning and social media marketing organization with the idea of helping kids and families create their own universe, allowing them to be themselves without the fear of ridicule or shame,” said founder Omar Jeter.

“We have helped organize as well as participated in many, many events,” he said. Events this year included the Veterans Victory House Heroes for Heroes, the Ireland Creek Cinema’s Wonder Woman fundraiser for Safe Haven Women’s Shelter, the Bells Elementary School Color-A-Thon, the Colleton County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program and Low Country Giga Toshou Con, and the Basket and Bows’ Autism Awareness Project. The group also did interviews with former WWE Wrestling’s “Gangrel” at the OSCW wrestling event in Hanahan, as well as participating in Cottageville Elementary’s literacy program, the Best of Charleston Celebration, the College of Charleston’s Pro-Con event, visiting children with special needs at Black Street Elementary, assisting with the Cottageville Reapers Dungeon Haunted trail event in October, and the CCHS Poetry and Pizza end-of-the-year celebration. They are currently participating in the Toe-2-Toe Dojo’s Super Hero training summer camp.

Jeter, the CEO and founder of the organization, has over 10 years of experience in coordinating events. Other members include Xio Sosa, Rebecca Eggers, Steven Wohlschlag, Joshua Thomas, Nicole Frank, Stephanie Worden, Jessica Cartrette, and Sci-Fi author and novelist Arylias Nova. All donate their time free of charge to the organization.

“We are a family who believes in the idea of bringing these events and many more for all to enjoy,” Jeter said. “I am so blessed to have each and every one of them on my team. Upcoming events we have are our big Summer Reading event called the third annual Superhero Contest Of Champions: Unite The League, set for Wednesday June 21, in which the kids will help bring together members of the Justice League by completing a mental and physical games the heroes set for the kids. And we are proud to announce the second annual Low Country Giga Toshou Con event in partnership with the Friends Of The Colleton County Memorial Library on Aug. 5,” Jeter said.

The group is also working with Ireland Creek Cinemas for events for the releases of future superhero movies such as the new Star Wars, Justice League, Thor Ragnorok, and Spiderman Homecoming.

At the request of Walterboro City Councilman Judy Bridge, they are also working on ideas for the new Discovery Center Project.

For more information, call Jeter at 843-908-7095.