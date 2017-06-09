Work begins on remodeling Colleton Center | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:15 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

As the work on renovating much of the Colleton Center, especially the Hampton Street Auditorium, Colleton Center Director Jean Harrigal has been relocated.

Early last week, Harrigal moved out of her offices at the Colleton Center and into a spare office at the Clemson Extension Service facilities.

Harrigal’s new office is in Room 405 on the second floor of the extension offices at 211 Black Street.

She points out that the mailing address for the Colleton Center will continue to be P.O. Box 468, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

While waiting for conformation that the phone number will be unchanged, Harrigal added, she can be reached on her cell phone, 843-908-0861.

The early stages on the renovation work began on June 1. The work is expected to take 10 months.

While the contractors are beginning their work on the renovation of the historic auditorium, Harrigal said she is starting on planning something special to celebrate the reopening.

Harrigal isn’t the only one who has to find new accommodations: the Colleton Children’s Theater is searching for a temporary home.

Jennifer Bunton of the Colleton Children’s Theater said she and the Colleton Arts Council are working on the specifics for their next production.

“As of right now, the play will be in early February with auditions being held in the fall,” Bunton said. “We are looking into a comedic version of Snow White or Pinocchio and are waiting to hear back from a few venues before we publish where it will be held.”

Although the rehearsals and performance will have to be held elsewhere, Bunton added, “Our costume/prop shop is still housed there (at the Colleton Center) and Jean Harrigal has gone out of her way to accommodate and assist us during this time period.”

Bunton said that the community can follow the Colleton County Arts Council Facebook page and the Colleton Children’s Theater Facebook page for information and updates.

“We are very excited about the renovations and can’t wait to perform there once it reopens,” Bunton said.

Coach Leroy Riley, the pastor of Lifesong Church, an interdenominational church that had called the Colleton Center home for the past three years and eight months, was also forced to relocate its ministry because of the renovation.

Riley said June 4 was the first Sunday that Lifesong’s members conducted church services at their new location at 237 Oakland Drive.

The church is renting space in the Lowcountry Regional Emergency Medical Service Center to hold their Sunday services, which begin at 10:30 a.m.

At the Colleton Center, space provided for the church enabled the church to conduct its Sunday services, Sunday School and a children’s care center.

The new location meets those needs and also provides space for a break area for church members.

Riley said the new location has adequate parking for the church members and invites anyone to interested to attend a Sunday service.

Once the work at the Colleton Center is completed next year, Riley said, returning to the Colleton Center will be one of the options that will be considered. He added that he would like to see church membership increase to the point where they have outgrown both the Colleton Center and their new home.

“We enjoyed our time there and our relationship with Harrigal and the members of the center’s board of directors,” Riley said.

The relationship was beneficial to both the church and the Colleton Center, he added.