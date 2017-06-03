Wildlife camp to be held in sanctuary | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:20 pm

The Clemson Cooperative Extension Service 4-H of Colleton County is holding a Water in the “Boro” 4-H Camp, Monday-Thursday June 26-29 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon for students in grades 4–6 (ages 9-11) at the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, 399 Detreville Street, Walterboro.

The purpose of the camp is to learn about the diversity of wildlife and plants living in the sanctuary. Activities for those attending include conducting water quality studies and netting microorganisms to determine the health of Ireland Creek running through the sanctuary, as well as fishing if time permits.

Attendees will scout along the boardwalk to identify evidence of the wide range of wildlife that make their homes in the sanctuary, identify plants that provide shelter and food for them, and learn how to remain safe from insects and poisonous plants when in the outdoors.

Wildlife and natural resource professionals will teach attendees the best practices in conservation and management.

Each day of the camp will include an art activity to connect the “A” in STEAM. Campers will make fish prints, cast molds of animal tracks and make their own paper.

In addition to wildlife and natural resources, campers will have an opportunity to learn about the many facets of 4-H.

Participants will also develop a short presentation on a concept they learned during camp to share with parents at the end of camp.

Registration fee is $40 for 4-H members and $50 for non-members. Registration includes drinks and snacks as well as a few “goodies” to take home from camp. Camp enrollment is limited to 20 participants.

Deadline for registration is June 15.

For more information or to register, call Dawn Stuckey, Clemson 4-H Agent, at 843-549-2595, Ext. 128 or email dstucke@clemson.edu.