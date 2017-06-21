Who’s Playing Where? Updated Colleton County All-Star Game Schedules | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:17 pm

DARLINGS:

Colleton County’s 2017 All-Star Darlings will compete in the Dixie Youth Sub-District Tournament against Bluffton in a best-of-three series set to begin Thursday June 22 at 6 p.m. on Poco Sabo Field at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Game two is set for Friday June 23 at 6 p.m. Should a decision game be necessary, it will be played immediately following game two.

If the Darlings advance to district competition, games begin Monday June 26 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

ANGELS:

Colleton County Parks and Recreation Dixie Angels will begin competition in the District X-Play Tournament against Bluffton Thursday June 22 at 6 p.m. on White Hall Field at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

The Angels will play a best-of-three series against Bluffton to determine who advances to state competition. Game two is scheduled to be played Friday June 23 at 6 p.m. and if a decision game is needed, it would be played immediately following game two.

PONYTAILS:

The 2017 All-Star Ponytails will begin competition in the Dixie Youth District Tournament Sunday June 25 at 10 a.m. against the winner of the Goose Creek/North Charleston matchup. The game will be played at the Hanahan Recreation Center fields at 1000 Railroad Avenue, Hanahan, located off Rivers Avenue.

In addition to Colleton County and North Charleston, the five-team bracket includes Goose Creek, Hanahan and Ladson.

COACH PITCH:

The Colleton County Parks and Recreation Dixie Machine Pitch will begin competition in the District 8 All-Star Tournament against the Bluffton Americans on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. on Cherokee Field at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

MINORS:

Colleton County Parks and Recreation Minors will travel to Hilton Head June 23 to begin play in the District 8 AAA Tournament at Crossing Point, 4 Haige Point Rd. They will face Jasper County at 6 p.m. Friday June 23 and if they win, they will advance into the winners’ bracket against either Beaufort or Hampton in a Saturday game.

MAJORS:

The Colleton County Parks and Recreation Dixie Majors will begin competition in the District 8 All-Star Tournament June 22-27 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. In a three-team bracket, the Majors will face Hampton County at 6 p.m. on Auckland Field on Thursday June 22.