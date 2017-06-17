Water safety classes begin | News | The Press and Standard

Last Saturday morning was a little different for seven local elementary school students.

They attended Colleton County’s first water safety class being offered by the local non-profit, Village Investment Project (VIP), a grass roots organization that seeks to build a stronger community one child at a time through information, education and recreation.

Zyonna Garden, Angel Garden, Jeffrey Hall, Samere Lee, Montoyia Chisolm, Earielle Ruth and Sumiya Hankerson became the first students in the county to receive water safety instruction through Swim Lessons University held at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Swim Lesson University’s curriculum is the official Learn-to-Swim program for AAU swimming and the world Aquatic Babies and Children’s Network.

The program was created by master swim coach and trainer Jim Reiser. The inspiration for the course came from S.C Rep. Wendall Gilliard, D-Charleston, who reached out to Reiser about creating a program that would help children learn about water safety and how to swim.

Gilliard proposed a bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives that would require one-hour of water safety instruction in the classrooms of every elementary school in the state.

VIP recognizes the need for such a program for local students and has made the connection and started the process of becoming a certified SLU Swim Instructor for the Lowcountry. The students were accompanied by their parents and guardians, who kept the children under control and quiet as the class was being conducted. The class viewed videos on water safety and the basics of swimming, starting with the flutter kick, breath control and in-line kick.

The instructor and president of VIP, Prince Anthony Rhone, discussed the high points of water safety, the lesson plan for the children and laid out the expectations for a day at the swimming pool in Beaufort scheduled for later in the month.

At the end of the class, every parent received a VIP water safety tip sheet and a welcome letter, a brochure and a lesson plan based on their child/children’s age.

“The next step is to get the children transportation to the Beaufort swimming pool, located next to the Beaufort High School,” said Rhone.

The Beaufort pool is a full-size Olympic indoor swimming pool and the Beaufort County Parks and Leisure Services has recognized VIP as a water safety/swimming camp and has given its support in helping the children learn how to swim and be water safe.

In July, VIP will offer swimming lessons for all ages. Those interested in registering their child in the next water safety class or know someone who would like to take swimming lessons in July may call 843-562-7388 or send an email with contact information to: villageinvestmentproject@gmail.com.

Charleston County, as well as Beaufort County, make swimming lessons available to all of their elementary students every year and, in most cases, the instruction is free to students who live in their school districts.

The Village Investment Project is currently raising funds to purchase a portable swimming pool so that the elementary students in Colleton County will not have to leave their community to learn about water safety and how to swim. “We are submitting a proposal to the Colleton County Parks and Recreation Department that we hope can bring this opportunity to our community,” Rhone said.

Rhone explained that a swimming pool has been proposed for this community several times in the past and believes the plan will not only be cost effective and affordable, but a very valuable asset as it relates to the lives of children.

Death by drowning is the leading cause of death in children under five and the second leading cause of death in children under 12. Seven of 10 African-American children don’t know how to swim, six of 10 Hispanic and five of 10 Caucasian children do not know how to swim. “The class was a small one, but it was a good start,” Rhone said.

“Thank you to the parents and guardians of the children, many of whom have admitted that they also do not know how to swim. These parents are making sure that their children will be able to have fun in the water and be safe at the same time,” Rhone said.

Those who would like to help in the goal of bringing water safety and swim instruction to the youth of the community, may send a check or money order to VIP, P.O. Box 542, Walterboro, S.C 29488. VIP is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization.

“With your help, we look forward to bringing many other projects to improve opportunities for our youth in and around Colleton County,” Rhone said.