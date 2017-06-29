Walterboro man gets five years in prison | Court | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 29, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 12:08 pm
A Walterboro man was ordered to serve five years in prison when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court on three criminal charges.
Alvin Walling, 41, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of grand larceny, possession of methamphetamine and escape.
After receiving the guilty pleas, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner sentenced Walling to five years on the grand larceny charge, a concurrent three years on the possession of methamphetamine charge and a concurrent one-year prison term on the escape charge.
- Darnell Roach, 21, of Ravenel, pled guilty to a charge of reckless homicide, a charge stemming from a fatal traffic accident on July 6, 2015. He was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the South Carolina Youthful Offenders Act.
- Dwone A. Chisolm, 43, of Denmark, pled guilty to a charge of crime against a federally chartered or insured financial institution and was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for one year. He had been accused of attempting to defraud the financial institution.
- Lee Guess, 34, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of possession of crack cocaine, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for 123 days served.
- Nicholus D. Jenkins, 30, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.
- Baby Ray Culbreath, 56, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a swindling charge and was given a suspended six-month jail term and placed on probation for one year.
- Wayne L. Morris Jr., 34, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of habitual traffic offender and was given a suspended one-year jail term with credit for time served.
- Joe Stanley Nelson, 61, of Jacksonboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to one day in the Colleton County Detention Center.
- Michael Varnadoe, 42, of Islandton, pled guilty to third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.
