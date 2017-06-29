Walterboro man gets five years in prison | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 12:08 pm

A Walterboro man was ordered to serve five years in prison when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court on three criminal charges.

Alvin Walling, 41, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of grand larceny, possession of methamphetamine and escape.

After receiving the guilty pleas, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner sentenced Walling to five years on the grand larceny charge, a concurrent three years on the possession of methamphetamine charge and a concurrent one-year prison term on the escape charge.

Darnell Roach, 21, of Ravenel, pled guilty to a charge of reckless homicide, a charge stemming from a fatal traffic accident on July 6, 2015. He was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the South Carolina Youthful Offenders Act.