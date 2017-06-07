Walterboro Discovery Center: What it will look like | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm

Walterboro City Council picked a design for the new Walterboro Discovery Center at a planning session Monday. The new center, located in the old Glover Motors building at the intersection of Hampton Street and Jefferies Boulevard, will feature the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. Also planned are a venue for holding weddings, parties and other events, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.