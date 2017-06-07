Walterboro Discovery Center: What it will look like | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 7, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm
Walterboro City Council picked a design for the new Walterboro Discovery Center at a planning session Monday. The new center, located in the old Glover Motors building at the intersection of Hampton Street and Jefferies Boulevard, will feature the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. Also planned are a venue for holding weddings, parties and other events, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
comments » 3
Comment by Lila Arnold
June 7, 2017 at 8:13 pm
I hope I’m asked to make bird of prey presentations once it is open. It would be nice to share my birds locally!
Comment by Susan McConnell
June 7, 2017 at 8:41 pm
Hope city will make plans to add a butterfly house when they can.
Comment by Susan Rowell
June 7, 2017 at 11:44 pm
What a beautiful design! Well done, City Council!
