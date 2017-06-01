Victory House remembers veterans | Memorial Day | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 1, 2017 5:00 pm
A service of celebration and remembrance was held on Memorial Day at the Veterans Victory House.
Keynote speaker Richard (****) Clarke, retired military, was introduced by Donna Bott.
A slide show honoring deceased veterans was presented.
The program included the presentation and retrieval of colors by Boy Scout Troop 686; pledge of allegiance by Col. (Ret.) Doug Glover of the S.C. Dept. of Mental Health; invocation by veteran Lawrence Bremer; welcome by VVH Administrator Sandra Ferguson; a proclamation by Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer Janet Smith; “The Star Spangled Banner” by veteran Frank Sawyer; “Amazing Grace” by Jackie Conyers; the Laying of the Wreath, Ferguson and Resident Council President Donnie Hilton; The Lord’s Prayer, Rosemary Boling; and benediction and grace, veteran Harold Syfrett.
