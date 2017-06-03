Update: Two suspects apprehended in shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Early this morning, Colleton County Dispatch received a call reporting a shooting at 27 Nunuville Rd. in Walterboro.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff’s office believes that the incident was drug related and drugs were found at the scene.

Two suspects have been apprehended in this case: Corey Niko Sanders, 25, and Dana Castillo Martinez, 37. The suspects are incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center. A bond hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the shooting on Nunuville Rd., please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.