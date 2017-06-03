Update: Man identified | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 3, 2017 1:40 pm
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has identified this morning’s shooting victim as Joseph Jacob Leeman Jr., 29, of Tram Rd., Walterboro. Harvey said he was pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds.
