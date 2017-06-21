Update: Deputies investigating a rash of home shootings | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

A night of gunfire kept Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel racing from incident to incident as seven homes within the Walterboro area were hit by gunfire in the early morning hours of June 19.

No one was reported injured by the gunfire.

The busy morning began at 1:08 a.m. when a home in the 300 block of Widgeon Road was targeted.

Investigators suspect that the home was hit by bullets fired from a semi-automatic rifle — they found 18 shell casings and two bullets in their search of the roadway.

The female resident said she heard shots and believed the shooters had been targeting her son, who was not home and would not return to the residence to provide information to deputies when she called him.

The bullets hit the front of the house, focusing on a far right bedroom.

At 2:08 a.m., deputies were sent to the 600 block of Saxby Hill Road where the home appeared to have been hit by shotgun fire.

Deputies found two spent shotgun shells and the wadding from three shotgun shells outside the residence.

The resident said the home was hit by gunfire about a week ago but they had not reported it. The shotgun blasts targeted the bedroom of two juveniles. They were not home at the time of the incident.

At 2:51 p.m. deputies were at a home in the 200 block of Rose Avenue where the residence and two cars had been hit by gunfire.

A search of the area found two .45 caliber shell casings, four .40 caliber shell casings and eight 9mm shell casings.

Three o’clock in the morning found deputies at a home in the first block of Jaffey Street.

Deputies checking the area found two spent 12 gauge shotgun casings, two 9mm shell casings and an unfired 9mm round. One bullet was pulled from a wall in the residence.

They were at a home in the 1700 block of Sidneys Road at 4:13 a.m. The residents said they were in bed when the shots rang out.

Two rounds came through the kitchen window and a car at the home was also hit by gunfire.

The 100 block of Jared Road was the next stop. Deputies were called to the home at 6:34 a.m.

The residents said they were asleep and had not seen anything. Once again, shell casings littered the roadway outside the home.

The last shots-fired call came in a little after 1 p.m., sending deputies to a home in the 500 block of Bell Drive.

The caller said she had been staying at the home with her sick mother. She was in bed at about 1:50 a.m. when she heard gunfire outside. Scared, she stayed in bed.

She said she heard more gunfire at about 3 a.m.; once again fear caused her to remain in bed.

Outside, deputies found a single spent 12-gauge shotgun shell. The exterior of the home had a dozen holes.

Investigators believe the incidents are related and are working leads on the multiple shootings.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incidents, are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 and ask for Sgt. Det. James King or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.