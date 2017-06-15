Update: Charges compound in Ruffin triple murder | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

The alleged gunman in the May 16 killing of three members of a Ruffin family and his alleged getaway driver had the charges initially filed against them grow during a June 9 court appearance.

Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm, 19, of Walterboro, and La Shay J. Aiken, 19, of Walterboro, appeared before Visiting Circuit Court Judge R. Lawton McIntosh in the Colleton County Courthouse on the morning of June 9.

What had originally been identified as a bond hearing for the two suspects became an arraignment on additional charges. Public defenders representing both suspects told the court that they would be waiving their right to a bond hearing.

Chisolm was initially arrested on three counts of murder in connection with the killing of Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miler, 52; and Vincent Miller, 13, at their home at 21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin May 16.

At the Friday morning session, Chisolm had 10 charges added.

Judge McIntosh arraigned Chisolm on single counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest, two counts of kidnapping and four counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

The attempted murder and a kidnapping charge stemmed from Chisolm’s alleged wounding of the Miller’s nine-year-old granddaughter. She reportedly hid in the home after being shot in the leg.

The resisting arrest charge against Chisolm centers on his initial arrest. Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division apprehended the murder suspect in the 1800 block of Wichman Street on May 18. He allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands of the arresting officers and allegedly tried to block efforts to place him in handcuffs.

Aiken, who investigators say fled to Aiken County after learning she was a suspect in the Ruffin murders, was arrested in Aiken County by members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on May 25 on three counts of accessory after the fact concerning the killings.

Investigators allege that she transported Chisolm away from the crime scene in her vehicle.

At the Friday court session, Aiken had three additional accessory after the fact charges filed in connection with the new attempted murder and kidnapping charges filed against Chisolm.

An unidentified person, who was allegedly the third occupant of the vehicle, has reportedly given investigators a video statement implicating Chisolm and Aiken.

Cell phone data collected by the investigators also shows that Chisolm was supposedly invited to the home by Phillip Miller. Chisolm was reportedly scheduled to visit the residence a few minutes before the emergency dispatch office began fielding calls concerning the shooting.

After their court appearance Chisolm and Aiken were returned to the Colleton County Detention Center, where they have been held without bond since their initial arrests.