Unemployment unchanged in May | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Colleton County’s unemployment rate for May didn’t change from April’s numbers, according to a report released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

May’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9 percent. That Colleton County unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since December of 2000.

Although the percentage stayed the same, the two of the three numbers used to arrive at the percentage saw a minor variation.

In May, the Colleton County’s labor force was 17,121, a slight increase from April’s number, 17,051. The county’s employment level for May was recorded at 16,457; up from April’s 16,387. The only number unchanged between the two months was the unemployment level, which stood at 664 for April and May.

The unemployment rate in Colleton County in May of 2016 was 5.2 percent.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate for May 2017 was reported at 4.1 percent, a decrease from the 4.3 percent recorded in April.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for May was 4.3 percent, dropping from 4.4 percent in April.