Two injured in Cane Branch Road wreck | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 11:57 am

Two motorists sustained injuries in a head-on crash on Cane Branch Road June 10 at approximately 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred in the 300 block of Cane Branch Road, approximately three-tenths of a mile south of Sniders Highway. A northbound Chevrolet pickup truck and southbound minivan collided head on. The truck received heavy front-end damage and overturned in a ditch. The 20-year-old male driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries. After the collision, the minivan traveled several hundred feet and came to rest in the wood line on the northbound side of the road. The 31-year-old female driver suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was trapped in the wreckage. After being freed from the wreckage, the woman was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment. The male driver was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center. Cane Branch Road was blocked due to the wrecked vehicles and a large amount of debris in the roadway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.