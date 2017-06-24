Two attend rural services youth tour in Washington | News | The Press and Standard

Every year PRTC has the opportunity to send two young students on a trip through the Foundation for Rural Services (FRS) Youth Tour in Washington D.C. The students will get to look at the telecommunications industry up close, learn about the legislative and governmental process, experience famous historical sites and make new friends from around rural America.

ν Emily Martin will be a senior this fall at Colleton Preparatory Academy, where she is a part of the National Honor Society, student council and chorus.

ν Matthew Crosby graduated on May 27 with the Colleton County High School Class of 2017. During his high school career, he was a part of the National Honor Society, theatre and chorus.

“PRTC is pleased to sponsor our local students through FRS. Adventure and experience helps develop leadership skills and our students are the future of our community. PRTC appreciates the community and likes to help any way it can,” said Chuck Crabtree of PRTC.