Two assistant principals named at Colleton County Middle School | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Thursday June 8 at a special called meeting to accept the two following recommendations for administrative positions presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2017-18 school year.

Joseph Hollington, Assistant Principal, Colleton County Middle School — Hollington has been an educator for 15 years. He has served as a teacher and administrator and holds two bachelor’s degrees: mathematics and electrical engineering. He earned a master’s degree from Winthrop University and Grand Canyon University, and his educational specialist degree from Converse College.

Tiffany Pearson, Assistant Principal, Colleton County Middle School — Pearson is currently serving as a curriculum facilitator at Colleton County Middle School and has been employed as an educator with Colleton County School District for 13 years. She has served as a teacher and curriculum facilitator. Pearson holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University.