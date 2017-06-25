‘Time is winding up’ | Faith | The Press and Standard

When I was just a little girl, I used to hear my maternal grandmother, the late Mrs. Lela Florence Daniels Gelzer, sing a song entitled, “Time is Winding Up.” There were times as she walked through the house singing that song, she would just stop in her tracks and “get her praise on” as the young folks call it today! I did not know what was so great about this song to make her feel so good that she would literally pause, rocking from side to side, dancing a holy dance, and giving God the praise He so rightly deserved. As time has passed on, I understand why she had her own praise and worship service as she sang this appropriately fitting song for the times.

Even though we do not know the day nor the hour that Christ shall come, II Timothy 3: 1-5 (ESV) gives us a clear description of what the times will be like in these “last and evil days”:

“But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.”

Now, if those verses don’t make it clear to us that “time is winding up,” I don’t know what else we need to hear.

However, a gospel song that the Chicago Mass Choir so eleoquently sings, “I Pray We’ll All Be Ready,” is another vivid reminder that “time is winding up.” Though this song is lengthy, the lyrics will really cause you to think long and hard about the end of time. I’ll share two stanzas with you, and I invite you to go on YouTube to listen and to meditate on all of the lyrics.

“I pray we’ll all be ready, I pray we’ll all be ready for his return. I pray that we’ll get our business straight. So we can all meet at the gate. I pray we’ll all be ready for his return.

“Two men walking by the road. One of them had a heart pure as gold. The sky was split and the pure in heart raptured away. But one of the other was left behind who did not purge his heart in time cried to the Lord, but for him it is too late. I pray that we’ll all be ready.”

The signs of perilous times are happening all around us each day. Take note of some of these happenings that remind us daily that “time is winding up:”

• Disrespect toward our elders and parents is rampant, and with little or no remorse.

• Drugs have become a plague on our land.

• Trust in our political leaders is diminishing more and more by the day.

• In some towns and cities, there are two or more murders per day.

• Terrorists groups are getting fiercer almost daily with heinous acts of cruelty.

• Attending church for many is a thing of the past.

• Abuse on all levels is at an all-time high.

• Family time has almost become extinct.

• Man is seeking materialism more each day, rather than the Word and love of God.

• If you accomplish something really great, there are so many “haters” standing ready to condemn you.

• The weather is very unpredictable.

• Our technological systems are continuously being hacked.

• The elderly are constantly being taken advantage of with new scams.

• Many parents want to be friends with their children instead of doing what God requires of us in Proverbs 22:6.

• The family unit has digressed from, or has never been exposed to, the rules of the Christian household as outlined in Colossians 3:18-21.

• Diseases and illnesses are getting worse.

• There are more people with psychological and emotional problems than ever before.

• The sanctity of marriage isn’t as meaningful as it once was, but this is not all…

To my grandmother Lela, the words to “Time is Winding Up” were apropos then, and they are even more so now!”

I leave you with a question this week that only you can answer: “What are you going to do when He comes for you?”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)