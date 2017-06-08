Three sentenced for racketeering charges | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 10:39 am

Their digital footprint was instrumental in building the federal racketeering case against 14 alleged members and associates of the Wildboys and Cowboys street gangs.

On June 3, the United States Attorney General’s Office announced that one member and two associates of the Wildboys had been sentenced.

The three suspects — Brian Manigo, Damien Robinson and Kelvin Mitchell — previously pled guilty to charges of attempted murder in aid of racketeering for their roles in retaliation attacks against a rival gang.

In Charleston federal court, U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Brian Manigo, aka “B-Nasty,” of Green Pond and Damien Robinson, aka “Sacked Up,” of Green Pond to 10 years in prison.

Kelvin Mitchell, aka “Kevy Boy,” of Ruffin, was sentenced to 39 months in prison.

According to court documents, all three defendants were members or associates of the Wildboys gang, a violent street gang that originated in the Green Pond area of Walterboro. From 2009 to 2015, Wildboys gang members used Facebook and YouTube to communicate with each other; threaten rival gang members and the police; flaunt gang colors, tattoos, and hand signs; and post photographs and videos depicting firearms, large amounts of cash, and what were purported to be controlled substances.

Gang members also engaged in violent criminal activities, including robberies of convenience stores, attempted murders of rival gang members, and narcotics trafficking.

The Wildboys gang was, for a time, aligned with another violent street gang called the “Cowboys” that originated in the Brittlebank, or Eastside, area of Walterboro.

In addition to sharing a common interest in posting threats and photographs depicting firearms, large amounts of cash, and what purported to be narcotics on Facebook and YouTube, the Wildboys and the Cowboys gangs shared common enemies. These shared interests resulted in shootings aimed at rival gang members, which left innocent by-standers seriously injured.

Manigo and Mitchell were sentenced for their roles in a May 14, 2011, retaliation shooting aimed at a rival gang member.

While Mitchell drove the vehicle, Manigo retrieved an AK-47 rifle from the trunk of the car and fired multiple shots at the gang member who was standing in a crowd of individuals.

An innocent by-stander sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the shooting.

Robinson was sentenced for his role in the April 7, 2015, retaliation drive-by shooting aimed at members of a rival gang.

Robinson was the driver of the vehicle containing two other members of the Wildboys gang. As Robinson drove past the residence of the known rival gang members, the two passengers fired multiple shots at the home using an AR-15 and an SKS rifle.

Robinson gave the AR-15, which belonged to him, to his fellow gang member to use during the shooting.

The shooting resulted in serious bodily injury to an innocent victim inside the residence.

As part of the sentence, Manigo, Mitchell and Robinson were ordered to also serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay the costs of medical care for the victims.

A fourth member of the Wildboys, Joshua Manigault, aka Rizzle, J-Rizzle and Rizzle Back, of Green Pond, who also pleaded guilty to the April 7, 2015 shooting, has yet to be sentenced.

The fifth and final alleged Wildboy named in the indictment, Devin Brown, aka Deno Badazz, of Green Pond is scheduled for a jury trial to begin on June 26.

The Cowboys awaiting their day in federal court are Christopher Brown, aka Roughish, of Walterboro; Clyde Hampton, aka One Loyal Shoota, of Summerville; Dashawn Brown, aka Shawny, of Walterboro; Khiry Broughton, aka Kblacka, of Walterboro; Lamont Cox, aka LC and Wataz, of Walterboro; Matthew Jones, aka Boggie Mac, of Cottageville; Quentin Fishburne, aka Q, of Walterboro; and Zaquann Hampton, aka Tob, of Summerville.

The case was investigated by the ATF in Charleston, in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department; Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; Summerville Police Department; Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The cases were prosecuted by trial attorney Leshia Lee-Dixon of the U.S. Attorney General Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Tameaka A. Legette of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office, who was named a special assistant U.S. attorney.