Three locals help win Belles District 4 Championship | Sports | The Press ad Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Three local players — Karson Hiott, Mollie Warren and Amanda Weathersbee — participated on the Lake Marion Belle’s team that captured the 2017 Dixie Belles District 4 Championship this past weekend at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

The win qualifies the team to advance to the Dixie Youth Belles State Tournament scheduled to be held July 8-9 in Cheraw.