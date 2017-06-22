Three locals help win Belles District 4 Championship | Sports | The Press ad Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:28 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
Three local players — Karson Hiott, Mollie Warren and Amanda Weathersbee — participated on the Lake Marion Belle’s team that captured the 2017 Dixie Belles District 4 Championship this past weekend at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
The win qualifies the team to advance to the Dixie Youth Belles State Tournament scheduled to be held July 8-9 in Cheraw.
