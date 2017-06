Three gang members sentenced in federal court | News | The Press and Standard

Three Colleton County males were given prison time when they were sentenced in federal court for their roles in the criminal activities of the Wildboys street gang.Brian Manigo of Green Pond and Damien Robinson of Green Pond were each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.Kelvin Mitchell of Ruffin was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison on the same charge.Manigo and Mitchell were sentenced for their roles in a , 2011 retaliation shooting aimed at a rival gang member.Robinson was sentenced for his role in the , 2015 retaliation drive-by shooting at the members of a rival gang.Joshua Manigault, another Wildboy member who previously pled guilty in connection with the , 2015 shooting, has not been sentenced as yet .Devin Brown is scheduled to go before a jury on for a trial on the federal charges he faced based on his alleged involvement with the Wildboys.