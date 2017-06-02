Three gang members sentenced in federal court | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 2, 2017 7:45 pm
Three Colleton County males were given prison time when they were sentenced in federal court Friday for their roles in the criminal activities of the Wildboys street gang.
Brian Manigo of Green Pond and Damien Robinson of Green Pond were each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.
Kelvin Mitchell of Ruffin was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison on the same charge.
Manigo and Mitchell were sentenced for their roles in a May 14, 2011 retaliation shooting aimed at a rival gang member.
Robinson was sentenced for his role in the April 7, 2015 retaliation drive-by shooting at the members of a rival gang.
Joshua Manigault, another Wildboy member who previously pled guilty in connection with the April 7, 2015 shooting, has not been sentenced as yet .
Devin Brown is scheduled to go before a jury on June 26 for a trial on the federal charges he faced based on his alleged involvement with the Wildboys.
Brian Manigo of Green Pond and Damien Robinson of Green Pond were each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.
Kelvin Mitchell of Ruffin was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison on the same charge.
Manigo and Mitchell were sentenced for their roles in a May 14, 2011 retaliation shooting aimed at a rival gang member.
Robinson was sentenced for his role in the April 7, 2015 retaliation drive-by shooting at the members of a rival gang.
Joshua Manigault, another Wildboy member who previously pled guilty in connection with the April 7, 2015 shooting, has not been sentenced as yet .
Devin Brown is scheduled to go before a jury on June 26 for a trial on the federal charges he faced based on his alleged involvement with the Wildboys.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.