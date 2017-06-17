There’s still time to sign up for Summer Reading Program | News | The Press and Standard

The 2017 Summer Reading Program held its kickoff last Friday at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

The Columbia Marionette Theatre entertained children.

Programs are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10-11/11:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. The finale will be Friday July 28.

Participants can sign up for the following contests: spelling bee, movie/book comparison contest, talent show, Give Me 5, fashion show, Book Jeopardy, best book reviews: fiction, non-fiction and biography.

Staff includes Samantha Brinson and lunch coordinator Anthony Chapman, as well as volunteers Janet Taylor, Shallis Simmons, Jayden Hankerson, Cedrick Allen, Michael Williams and Alaysia Stephens. Tutors are Mr. Manigo (reading) and Dr. Jacqueline Akins (reading, science and writing.)

Donors to the program include the Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Sentry Cleaners of Walterboro, Stony Point Foundation, Wal-Mart, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Habitat for Humanity, Walgreens, Cherry Keaise, Willie B. Rabb, Stop-N-Go, Hospice Care of S.C., Joyce Chaplin, Ruth Williams, Emma Salley, H&D Grocery, Martina Publishing and IGA General Food.