There’s still time to sign up for Summer Reading Program | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:37 pm

It’s not too late to sign up for the 2017 Summer Reading Program at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Programs are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10-11/11:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. The finale will be Friday July 28.

Participants can sign up for the following contests: spelling bee, movie/book comparison contest, talent show, Give Me 5, fashion show, Book Jeopardy, best book reviews: fiction, non-fiction and biography. The schedule includes:

• June 27: Fantastical Tales with the Fairy Zephyr

• June 28: Building a Better World with storyteller Ton Macaroni

• June 29: Fancy Nancy and Mr. Right Will Build A Royal Story

• July 5: America the Beautiful: Give Me 5 Game

• July 6: Art In Action: Brother Nizar, Mr. Carl, Mr. Jones and Mr. Cooper

• July 11: S.C. Aquarium presents “Coastal Creations”

• July 12: Build Your Math Skills with mathematician Magdline Monroe

• July 13: Porkchop Productions presents “The Three Little Pigs”

• July 18: Saving Tips: Build a Bigger Bank with Mr. Rabb and Miss Shiela

• July 19: World Class Magic and Illusions with The Wagsters

• July 20: Building a Better Vocabulary spelling bee for ages 7-12

• July 25: Lew-E Laugh Factory: Building One Laugh At A Time

• July 26: Building Better Character with the Dream Motivators

• July 27: Getting to Know Our World by Sharing Our Cultures

• July 28: 2017 Grand Finale, Awards Day and Talent Show

• Aug. 1: Built A Better Wardrobe with a Fresh Fashion Show (10-11:30 a.m.)

• Aug. 2: Master Faces About America and Play Book Jeopardy (10-11:30 a.m.)

• Aug. 5: Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-Con for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Staff includes Samantha Brinson and lunch coordinator Anthony Chapman, as well as volunteers Janet Taylor, Shallis Simmons, Jayden Hankerson, Cedrick Allen, Michael Williams and Alaysia Stephens. Tutors are Mr. Manigo (reading) and Dr. Jacqueline Akins (reading, science and writing.)

Donors to the program include the Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Sentry Cleaners of Walterboro, Stony Point Foundation, Wal-Mart, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Habitat for Humanity, Walgreens, Cherry Keaise, Willie B. Rabb, Stop-N-Go, Hospice Care of S.C., Joyce Chaplin, Ruth Williams, Emma Salley, H&D Grocery, Martina Publishing and IGA General Food.