The SS Upper: On a course of its own | News | The Press and Standard

The SS Upper: On a course of its own

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:11 pm

From Florida to the Bahamas, to the Charleston Harbor, to the shelves of a local Goodwill, to the sands of Edisto, then a return to Charleston – and now, ashore in North Carolina…

By CINDY CROSBY

The currents of the Atlantic Ocean often deliver treasures ashore on Edisto Beach, but on Monday June 12, a strolling tourist discovered a small boat that captured the interest of locals and, within hours, became a trending story.

A mini-boat, with a blue and white sail and painted keel, was found washed ashore near beach access 24, and turned over to the Edisto Police Department.

Within hours of a Facebook post made by the Edisto Beach Police Department about the discovery of the SS Upper, a story began to unfold about a journey that spanned four years, beginning with the Summit-Questa Montessori School in Davie, Fla.

According to Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers, the SS Upper had a time capsule which contained clues about its beginnings. “Most everything in the time capsule had gotten wet, but we could tell it was a 5th-grade class project from Summit-Questa Montessori School in Davie, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale,” said Brothers. “We also saw a tracking device, a GPS of sorts, on top of the boat.”

Brothers contacted the school and was surprised to learn the SS Upper had been launched four years earlier in 2012, with a destination of Europe.

According to information on the school’s Facebook page, a former teacher ordered the assembled boat as part of an ocean-based science lesson from Educational Passages, a Maine-based project to spread ocean and environmental literacy. The students painted the boat and filled the time capsule, then returned it to Educational Passages, who then fitted it with a GPS tracking device and launched it near the Bahamas.

But the SS Upper’s story doesn’t end with it washing ashore at Edisto.

In fact, with all that has been learned about the SS Upper since its initial launch in 2012 – it could easily be just beginning.

According to information found on the Educational Passages website, in 2012 the company was tracking the $2,300 boat’s journey until it, along with others, got caught in a storm and blew ashore near Charleston. The tracking device on the boat traced it to Sullivan’s Island, but the SS Upper was never located by the company.

Approximately five years later, a science teacher spotted the boat in a Goodwill store in Charleston, and recognizing it as a marine school project, purchased it for $5. The SS Upper landed back in the hands of Educational Passages and was placed under the care of a local harbor pilot, Captain Jay Stewart.

Stewart outfitted the SS Upper with a new GPS and sail, then launched it from Charleston.

According to Edisto’s Police Chief Brothers, Stewart was tracking the SS Upper and noted it made landfall on Edisto Beach. Stewart traveled to Edisto to recover the boat, but did not find it on the beach — but he did find Brother’s Facebook post. “Stewart plans on making sure the GPS is working properly then launching the SS Upper farther out to sea, possibly on a ship leaving the Charleston Harbor,” said Brothers in an interview last week.

Information on the Educational Passages website, shows the SS Upper was, indeed, launched for the third time on Friday June 16 from offshore in the Atlantic Ocean (33 28.5 N 77 22.6 W).

After just two days at sea, it appears the SS Upper has, once again, made landfall – this time in Morehead City, N.C. On Sunday June 18, at 17:50 GMT, the SS Upper was located at 34 43.2’ N 76 43.8’ W, just inland of the coast.

To track the SS Upper, visit http://educationalpassages.com/boats/00-125350723.

Only time will tell if the SS Upper will make its fourth launch into the Atlantic, or, if it will again go off the radar — only to be rediscovered. It seems the SS Upper has its own plotted course.