Taking on another testing hurdle | News | The Press and Standard

School District sending third-graders to summer school in

preparation for new state program in coming school year.

Colleton County School District officials are taking preventive measures to limit the results when the provisions of South Carolina’s Read to Succeed program take effect.

At a recent school board session, school officials discussed a report from the South Carolina Department of Education that examined the results of reading tests given to third graders who will be the yardstick for gauging the effectiveness of the Read to Succeed initiative.

They reported that 41 of the school district’s 481 third graders from the 2016-2017 school year failed to meet the standard.

If all the provisions of Read to Succeed had been in effect, the school district would have been required to not promote those students to fourth grade unless the students fell into one of the categories that allowed them to advance even though they had failed the test. The exemptions include some students with disabilities, limited English proficiency and those who have already not been promoted to fourth grade.

Those students who had failed the test and did not qualify for one of the exemptions would have one option available to enter the fourth grade.

They would have to participate and successfully complete a summer reading program.

Dr. Juliet White, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said these numbers were brought to the school board’s attention to keep them aware of hurdles in the coming school year.

“The state sent out the numbers to give the school district a chance to see what we need to address,” Dr. White said.

The school district is addressing Read to Succeed going into full effect next school year in two ways.

Even though advancing to fourth grade was not endangered for the 41 students who did not meet the goals contained in this year’s Read to Succeed, Dr. White said the school district has established a summer reading program for students who will move into fourth grade who either failed the test or had test scores that were near the cutoff point.

Attending the fourth grade summer reading classes is voluntary, but approximately 100 students headed to fourth grade have signed up to improve their reading skills.

The school district’s Title I office has taken on the task of setting up a summer reading program for students who will be entering the third grade next school year to provide them additional assistance in honing their reading skills before Read to Succeed goes into full effect.