Swampfoxes play in summer championships | Sports | The Press and Standard

Swampfoxes play in summer championships

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The 12U Lowcountry Swampfoxes competed in the USSSA East Coast Summer Championships held last Saturday at the ACE Basin Sports Complex, finishing 1-3 on the weekend.

In their first game of the weekend against the Charleston Revolution, the Swampfoxes left the bases loaded three times and only allowed four earned runs in a 13-5 loss. Trevor Smith and Michael Ortiz combined on the mound for the loss. “Trevor had three really good innings, but the defense was just not there to back him up,” said Coach Brad Johnson. “We made multiple mental errors and couldn’t get started at the plate.”

Against the Carolina Fleet in game two, the Swampfoxes earned a 10-2 win. JC Poe allowed only one run in his start, before giving way to closer Ryan Breland. Breland also allowed just one run.

“After a long talk about errors and being mentally focused, they came out and played really well,” said Johnson. “The bats came to life in this game and we had some excellent plays on the infield, as well as the outfield.”

In a Sunday rematch against the Fleet, the Swampfoxes were shutout 10-0 and had just two hits in the contest. Preston Breland had a strong start, before being relieved by Trevor Smith. “The Fleet bats were just too tough for us in this one,” said Johnson. “They would go on to win the tournament.”

The Swampfoxes lost 6-3 in their final game against the Georgia Thunder on Sunday. Poe pitched five strong innings, allowing six runs. Breland entered in relief in the final inning and collected three K’s in a 1-2-3 inning on just 10 pitches.

“The stats do not reflect how well JC pitched in this game,” said Johnson. “Again, we had errors behind him. We did really well at the plate for the first three innings, but just couldn’t produce enough runs.”