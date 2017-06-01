Suspect denied bond in shootings | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 10:45 am

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to work the Ruffin triple murder case that produced arrest warrants for Walterboro residents Kenneth Mar’keith Chisolm and La Shay Jaire Aiken.

On the afternoon of May 26, Aiken, 19, of Walterboro, sat on the other side of a security window in the Colleton County Detention Center, as Colleton County Magistrate Sophia Henderson determined she would be held without bond on three counts of accessory after the fact to murder and single counts of attempted armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Henderson began the three-minute hearing reciting the charges levied against Aiken before asking the defendant if she was aware of the charges.

“Kind of,” she replied on the other side of the window.

Henderson then asked about legal representation and said the magistrate’s office would seek a public defender for her.

James C. King, an investigator with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, was given permission to speak for family members of the three victims killed by gunfire at their Ruffin home on the afternoon of May 16. He told Henderson that the surviving family members were still quite upset and asked that Aiken be denied bond.

King also handled the arrest warrants which allege that Aiken used her car to drive the murder suspect, Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm, 19, of Walterboro, away from the crime scene.

The arrest warrant also states that investigators have a recorded interview of a third occupant of Aiken’s vehicle, an individual they have determined to be a witness and not a participant in the criminal offense.

Katherine Littleton, a prosecutor with the Fourteenth Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office, was next to speak.

“Although Ms. Aiken does not appear to have a prior record, we do believe she is a flight risk and danger to the community,” Littleton told the magistrate.

“When she learned she was a suspect in this case, she fled to Aiken, where she was apprehended,” Littleton added. “We also ask that bond be denied.”

Aiken was taken into custody by members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on May 25 on the Colleton County warrants and returned to the county.

The charges stem from Aiken’s alleged role in the homicides of Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13, who were shot to death at their home at 21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

In another portion of the detention center, Chisolm, the alleged shooter, also remains behind bars. A May 19 magistrate’s hearing ordered Chisolm also held without bond on three counts of murder.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Chisolm on May 18 at 6:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stop & Go convenience store at 1825 Wichman St. on the murder warrants.

Chisolm’s arrest warrants indicate that an examination of the data on the cell phone of murder victim Phillip Miller showed that the two men had allegedly been in contact on the day of the murder and that Miller reportedly invited Chisholm to visit his home at 4:30 p.m. on May 16. On May 16 at about 4:48 p.m., dispatchers in the Colleton County 911 Dispatch Office began receiving phones calls about the shooting incident at the Miller home.