Susie Cook | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 20, 2017 at 1:04 pm

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

RUFFIN- Mrs. Clara Wright Cook, afftectionately known by all as “Susie”, age 73, entered into rest Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Ruffin while under the care of Amedysis Hospice. She was a daughter of the late Clarence Wright and the late Clara Goldsmith Wright.

Funeral services were conducted 6 o’clock Monday evening, June 19, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.

