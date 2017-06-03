Summer reading kicks off June 9 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:30 pm

The 2017 Summer Reading Program will hold its kickoff party on Friday June 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Theme for the program is “Build A Better World” with books.

“We have at least 10 new guests and programs this year,” said Shiela Keaise. “We invite ages birth-12 to join us.”

The Columbia Marionette Theatre will entertain with “The World of Anise The Spider.”

Children may sign up for the program, which runs through July 28 with a variety of events and programs including:

• June 13: Yeddi de Sound of the Gullah/Geechee Sea Islands with Queen Quet

• June 14: Make a Greener World with Bridget and Jennifer Murray

• June 15: Gullah Sweetgrass Basket Creations with Michael and Dino

• June 20: Build Your Playlist with singers Mrs. Ruth and Miss Shiela

• June 21: Superhero Contest of Champions with Universal Nerd and Miss Shiela

• June 22: Book Character Feud: Build Book Knowledge and Win Big

• June 27: Fantastical Tales with the Fairy Zephyr

• June 28: Building a Better World with storyteller Ton Macaroni

• June 29: Fancy Nancy and Mr. Right Will Build A Royal Story

• July 5: America the Beautiful: Give Me 5 Game

• ν July 6: Art In Action: Brother Nizar, Mr. Carl, Mr. Jones and Mr. Cooper

• July 11: S.C. Aquarium presents “Coastal Creations”

• July 12: Build Your Math Skills with mathematician Magdline Monroe

• July 13: Porkchop Productions presents “The Three Little Pigs”

• July 18: Saving Tips: Build a Bigger Bank with Mr. Rabb and Miss Shiela

• July 19: World Class Magic and Illusions with The Wagsters

• July 20: Building a Better Vocabulary spelling bee for ages 7-12

• July 25: Lew-E Laugh Factory: Building One Laugh At A Time

• July 26: Building Better Character with the Dream Motivators

• July 27: Getting to Know Our World by Sharing Our Cultures

• July 28: 2017 Grand Finale, Awards Day and Talent Show

• Aug. 1: Built A Better Wardrobe with a Fresh Fashion Show (10-11:30 a.m.)

• Aug. 2: Master Faces About America and Play Book Jeopardy (10-11:30 a.m.)

• Aug. 5: Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-Con for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday activities begin at 10 a.m. with Thursday events at 6 p.m. for ages 0-12. Prizes will be awarded for attending programs, reading books and participating in programs and contests.

Registration is available at the library’s website: www.colletonlibrary.org. Participants may also play games, keep up with reading and book reviews on the site. Participants can also register at the library or the bookmobile.

Donors to the program include: Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Stony Point Foundation, Walmart, Walgreen’s, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Sentry Cleaners, Stop N’Go, Willie Rabb, Kitty Brinson, Cherry Keaise, Emma Sally, Ruth Williams, Hospice Care of S.C., Joyce Chaplin, H&D Supermarket, Martina Publishing Inc., IGA General Food, Elflorence Oliver and Habitat for Humanity.

For information call 843-549-5621.