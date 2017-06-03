Summer food sites set | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Colleton County Council is participating in the Summer Food Service Program on June 5-Aug. 4. Meals will be provided to all children ages infant-18 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, ***, age or disability. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the various sites.

For more information please call Eartha J. Cunningham@ 843-908-1897.

Sites include:

Walterboro

Ann Dobison, 11605 Augusta Hwy.; Colleton County Recreation Center, 280 Recreation Ln.; Colleton Heights, 100 Sniders Hwy.; Eastside Acres Park, 139 Franklin St.; Edisto Terrace, 180 Mable T. Willis Blvd.; Green Park, 703 King St.; Gruber Park, 601-699 Gruber St.; Hillcrest Apartments, 518 Sniders Hwy.; Lincoln Apartments, 404 Witsell St.; Pinckney Park, 505 Hampton St.; Sandhill Baptist Church, 424 Railroad Ave.; Saxby Hill Road, 743 Saxby Hill Rd.; Shaniyah Burden Park, 207 McDaniel St.; St. Paul C.M.E. Church, 7897 Ritter Rd.; trailer park, Sloane Circle; Walterboro Village Apartments, 601 Green Pond Hwy.; Wilkey, 206 Wilkey St.; Shavon Green, 218 Belfast Ln.; Charlene M. Rowes, 217 Francis St.; Bay Meadows Apartments, 200 Dorsey St.; Barbara Jones, 38 Steeple Chase Dr.; Sunshine Estates, 845 Buffalo Ln.; Sunrise Park, 712 Francis St.; New Life U.M. Church, 763 Green Pond Hwy.; Living Word Church, Barracada Rd.; Heather Barrett, 177 Taylor St., Lot 6; Betty’s Tot Daycare, 1303 Rivers St.; Gladys Whiddon Park, 503 Forest Hills Rd.; Fishers of Men Ministry, 129 Neyle St.; Isaiah U.M. Church, 3687 Cooks Hill Rd.; Durham Street; Colleton County Library, 600 Hampton St.; Expressions Salon, 309 Blanchard St.; Colleton County Museum, 506 E. Washington St.; St. Stephen Church of God in Christ, 177 Taylor St.; 91 Enchanted Lane; Bonnie Doone Plantation, 5878 Bonnie Doone Rd.; Shirley Wiggins, 156 Morris St.; New Directions Center, 22 Jared Rd.; Pinckney Site, 609 Brittlebank Rd.;

Cottageville

William Johnson, 152 Bailey Farm Rd.; Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2950 Bama Rd.;

Green Pond

Turkey Hill, 329 Gobble Circle;

Jacksonboro

Jacksonboro Center, 1718 Hope Plantation Rd.; Delight’s Place, 15905 ACE Basin Hwy.;

Neyles

Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 8925 Charleston Hwy.

Ritter

Catholic Hill, 37 Clover Hill Rd.;

Round O

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 8463 Round O Rd.;

Smoaks

Neatha Stephens, 818 Sizemore Rd.; Jordan Lane, 93 Jordan Ln.;

Yemassee

Latasha Levent, 235 Lonetree Ln.; Lucille Wright, 1725 White Hall Rd.; Linda Ford, 66 Nottingham Ln.