Summer food at schools | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:25 pm

Colleton County School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program to provide Summer Breakfasts and Lunches for all School Site Educational programs at Forest Hills Elementary, Bells Elementary, Colleton County Middle, and Colleton County High School. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows on June 12 through July 20. Programs will be closed on Fridays and closed during the week of July 3-7 (except for extended deliveries for Band Camp and Athletic Camps on Monday-Friday July 24–Aug. 11.)

ν Forest Hills Elementary Educational Programs: 633 Hiers Corner Road, breakfast from 7:15-8 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

ν Bells Elementary Migrant Educational Programs: 12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin, breakfast from 7:15–8:15 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

ν Colleton County Middle School Educational Programs, 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive, breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m.

ν Colleton County High School Educational Programs: 150 Cougar Nation Drive, breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

ν Colleton County High School: Athletic Camp Lunches will be delivered June 12–July 20 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Band Camp, July 24-Aug. 11, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.