Strickland named Region 8-AAAA Tennis Coach of Year | Sports | The Press and Standard

Strickland named Region 8-AAAA Tennis Coach of Year

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

By CINDY CROSBY



Coach Jaymie Strickland, Colleton County High School Boys’ Tennis, has been named Region 8-AAAA Tennis Coach of the Year by the South Carolina High School League.

In first season as head coach, Strickland led the Cougar tennis team to a 3-8 overall record and 2-6 finish in Region 8-AAAA, earning a berth in the playoffs. The Cougars, seeded at No. 4, were eliminated following a 6-0 loss to the No. 1 seed, Darlington High School.