Strickland named Region 8-AAAA Tennis Coach of Year | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 8, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:49 am
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Coach Jaymie Strickland, Colleton County High School Boys’ Tennis, has been named Region 8-AAAA Tennis Coach of the Year by the South Carolina High School League.
In first season as head coach, Strickland led the Cougar tennis team to a 3-8 overall record and 2-6 finish in Region 8-AAAA, earning a berth in the playoffs. The Cougars, seeded at No. 4, were eliminated following a 6-0 loss to the No. 1 seed, Darlington High School.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.