Still time to sign up for next week’s camp | News | The Press and Standard

SRO Jimmy Wiggins is holding the second session of his two-week summer camp next week. Activities, held in conjunction with Camp Wildwood, include swimming lessons at the pool in Hampton (this picture is from this morning’s session), field trips to the airport and library, sports, cookouts and other adventures. Transportation is provided. For information call Wiggins at 843-908-4060.