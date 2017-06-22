Splash pad to be part of Rec Complex renovation and expansion | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:09 pm

More than $3-million project, funded by the

one-cent sales tax, also includes a

new Cottageville Recreation Area.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County held a mandatory pre-bid conference Tuesday June 13 for the renovation and expansion of the 54-year-old Colleton County Parks and Recreation Complex.

The $3,220,000 project is part of the Colleton County Capital Projects One-Cent Sales Tax — a funding mechanism to address the critical capital project needs of Colleton County and its municipalities to improve quality of life and encourage economic development.

The Capital Projects Sales Tax is expected to generate $31.6 million over an eight-year period and address 13 projects, totaling $29,700,757.

The renovation and expansion of the Recreation Complex includes adding approximately 12,949-square-feet of new construction including a splashpad, a new fitness facility, basketball court/gym and office space, along with 16,802 square feet of renovation to the current gym, restrooms, administrative office space and assembly rooms.

The Splash Pad, a water play area with no standing water, will be built in front of the current Recreation Center on the left side closest to the ACE Basin Sports Complex near the restrooms situated outside the gates entering the park. The pad will be approximately 24X24 feet and feature tumble buckets and water jets.

According to John T. Stieglitz III, capital projects manager for Colleton County, eight companies were represented during the mandatory pre-bid conference, including several local companies. Sealed bids for the project will be received at the Capital Projects and Purchasing Department, 113 Mable T. Willis Boulevard, until 2 p.m. Tuesday June 27, then publicly opened and read aloud.

The project, designed by Clark Patterson Lee of Charlotte, N.C., is slated to begin around September 1 and be finished in the summer of 2018 (about 330 days after the Notice to Proceed has been issued.)

Also, currently out for bid and due by July 6 is the Cottageville Recreation Area — a $290,000 capital project located on Salley Ackerman Drive in Cottageville. The project includes construction of an approximately 1,653-square-foot open air pavilion, approximately 1365 linear feet of rubberized walking track and upgrades to the parking area including paving, landscaping, benches, swings and other items. The project is slated to be completed in late fall of 2017.

Drawings, specifications, and contract documents for both projects may be viewed and downloaded from Colleton County by visiting http://www.colletoncounty.org/bids-and-proposal-requests.

Other ongoing capital projects include the Law Enforcement Center, Hampton Street Auditorium Renovation, Colleton Waste Transfer Station, Airport Terminal Expansion, Tax Payer Service Center and the City Water Line.