Speak life to those who cross your path | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:26 pm

“Three things you cannot recover in life: the word after it’s said, the moment after it’s missed, and the time after it’s gone” (Anonymous).

Have you ever said something to someone and wish that you had never opened your mouth? Yes! We all are guilty. Sometimes things are better unsaid, so we all need to think before we speak.

There are some things people have said to me over the years that have hurt me so badly, but as time passed by, I prayed and let bygones be bygones. However, everyone will not take it that way; therefore, needless lifelong animosity ends up lingering and poisoning posterity.

All of us are not where we need to be in Christ, so everyone is not going to handle harsh words the same way. According to Matthew 12:34-37 (ESV), “You brood of vipers! How can you speak good, when you are evil? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. The good person out of his good treasure brings forth good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure brings forth evil. I tell you, on the day of judgement people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” Therefore, speak life to those who cross your path, not death.

Assuming things, not knowing all the facts in a situation, and then opening our “gossip disposals,” can sometimes land us in embarrassing situations that may not be so easy “to sweep under the rug.” As Christians, we must let our conversations be of such that we encourage others, not put them down. We are not perfect; therefore, we all need correction. However, there is a way to do it. Think of how you would want someone to correct you before you correct someone else.

Consequently, your approach for correction should then be more peaceful and constructive because you don’t want to be spoken to harshly. “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” affirms Proverbs 15:1 (ESV). What hurts man more in this situation is when someone he least expects says something so rude, especially if it is done in the presence of others. That bites!

I had a similar experience recently. Yes, it hurt terribly, but I will get over it because in the end, God will get all the glory, and the perpetrator will have to repent, while I will be continually blessed. Glory be to God on High!

Talking about assumptions — ponder this anecdote, “A Harsh Word,” by the late Rev. A. Purnell Bailey, a United Methodist Minister, columnist, and an Army chaplain in World War II:

“A woman bought eggs and butter from a farmer who had a fine reputation, not only for the quality of his products, but also for his promptness of delivery. Then one day, when she was expecting guests, he failed to come. On the next delivery, she spoke harshly to him. At the end of her tirade, he said quietly, ‘I’m sorry if I caused you any inconvenience, but I had the misfortune of burying my mother yesterday.’”

“Ashamed, the woman determined never to speak harshly to anyone again until she fully understood the cause of the delay.”

When we approach others, we must be mindful of what we say because we never know what they are going through. A kind word could help to save someone’s life, but a harsh one could cause devastation and misfortune. Decades later someone could come back to you and tell you something that you said that gave him a newer and more positive outlook on life. Don’t let it be the other way around.

This week, and in the days to come, as you approach others, remember this anonymously written short story, “A Group of Frogs.” Enjoy!

“A group of frogs was traveling through the woods, and two of them fell into a deep pit. When the other frogs saw how deep the pit was, they told the two frogs that they were as good as dead. The two frogs ignored the comments and tried to jump up out of the pit with all their might. The other frogs kept telling them to stop, that they were as good as dead. Finally, one of the frogs took heed to what the other frogs were saying and gave up. He fell down and died.

“The other frog continued to jump as hard as he could. Once again, the crowd of frogs yelled at him to stop the pain and just die. He jumped even harder and finally made it out. When he got out, the other frogs said, ‘Did you not hear us?’ The frog explained to them that he was deaf. He thought they were encouraging him the entire time.”

Moral: “There is power of life and death in the tongue. An encouraging word to someone who is down can lift [him] up and help [him] make it through the day. So be careful of what you say. Speak life to those who cross your path. The power of words… it is sometimes hard to understand that an encouraging word can go such a long way.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)