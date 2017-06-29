Solicitor’s office turns over videos to NAN | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 12:06 pm

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has responded to the Freedom of Information Act request concerning video from the March 6 arrest of Michael Wiegand by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Elder James Johnson, South Carolina National Action Network coordinator, filed a request with the solicitor’s office for video footage from the incident at Wiegand’s residence that resulted in his arrest.

Jeff Kidd, communications director of the solicitor’s office, said the solicitor’s office had provided copies of the two videos that the sheriff’s office provided.

One was an approximately 10-minute long body cam video, and the other was a dashboard camera video approximately 17 minutes in length.

According to Kidd, neither video shows the actual arrest.

In a press conference approximately a week ago, Johnson said that NAN wanted the video camera footage in hope that it would shed light on the arrest of Wiegand, an apprehension that Wiegand said resulted in his being injured.