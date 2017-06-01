Smoaks voters will not have to go to polls | News | The Press and Standard

Smoaks voters will not have to go to the polls June 13, as a lack of challengers eliminated the need for a town election.

Voters were going to be casting ballots for mayor and four council members. Smoaks town clerk Paulette Blackwell explained that state law calls for the canceling of an election if there are no contested races.

A challenger to Mayor Richard Linder failed to materialize and he will begin another two-year term when he and the council members receive their oath of office on July 3, prior to the town council meeting.

Incumbent council members Gene Varn, Jeremy McMillan and Addison Graham were assured of a return to their posts when no challengers filed to challenge them.

The fourth council post will be filled by Shelia Lydon. Lydon had filed to run for the council post left vacant when James Petersen decided not to seek re-election.