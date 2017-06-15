Smoaks man gets suspended sentence | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 10:58 am

A Smoaks man pled guilty to multiple charges when he appeared during a one-day session of General Sessions Court June 9.

Nathaniel Mosley Jr., 62, of Smoaks, pled guilty to two counts of receiving stolen goods and four counts of chop shop violations when he appeared before visiting Circuit Court Judge R. Lawton McIntosh.

Mosley was given suspended five-year prison terms and placed on probation for five years.

• Trent Shieder, 18, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was ordered to spend up to five years in custody under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and then spend five years on probation.

• Grady A. Bazzle III, 17, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was ordered to spend up to five years in custody under the Youthful Offender Act and then spend five years on probation.

• Kendrick T. Anthony, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, was given a suspended four-year prison term and then placed on probation for three years. Anthony also pled guilty to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was sentenced to time served and placed o probation for three years.

• Marcus Simmons, 36, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of first-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended 20-month prison term and placed on probation for 20 months. Simmons also pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

• John L. Williams, 45, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and placed on probation for 24 months.

• Raquan R. Ford, 19, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to time served.