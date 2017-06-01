Shooting suspect gets prison | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

A Walterboro man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Summerville woman in June of 2016 pled guilty when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Marion Williams Jr., 38, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and was ordered to serve 14 months of a five-year prison term before spending three years on probation by 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner.

Williams was originally charged with murder for shooting and killing Jameleeh A. Harrison, 21, of Summerville on June 18, 2016.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were sent to the 200 block of Chestnut Road in the early morning hours of June 18 and found a car in a ditch that contained Harrison’s body.

After she had been shot, Harrison was placed in a private vehicle to be transported to the Colleton Medical Center but the driver lost control of the vehicle, running it into the ditch.

It was determined that Harrison had been shot in the front yard of Williams’ home. Williams fled the residence, but was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Investigators determined Williams did not know Harrison. The investigation revealed that Harrison pulled into the shared driveway at Williams’ home after she believed she spotted her husband’s vehicle parked nearby.

Williams, who had claimed he feared for his own life, began shooting at the vehicle immediately after it pulled into the shared drive.