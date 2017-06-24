Sheriff’s Camp: A thousand ‘Whys?’ | News | The Press and Standard

An inquisitive child’s favorite word ruled at the Sheriff R. A. Strickland’s fourth annual Summer Youth Camp.

If the word “why” was heard once, it was heard a hundred times as the 30 youngsters between nine and 14 gathered at Bonnie Doone Plantation last week.

Lt. Tyger Benton, the public information officer for the sheriff’s department and one of the counselors at the camp, said it was a learning experience for both the youngsters and their adult counselors, all members of the sheriff’s office.

The children were well disciplined and attentive, Benton said. “They listened to every word we put out.”

Many facets of the camp focuses on the sheriff’s office operation. Visits from the personnel assigned to road patrol, crime scene investigation, the emergency dispatch center, the Special Weapons and Tactical unit and canine teams produced a whole lot of “whys” from the attendees.

Questions enabled the children to delve deeper into how and why deputies handle something in a prescribed manner in the performance of their duties. And, Benton said, the questions enabled the adult counselors to learn from their young charges.

“We had a great time and learned a lot,” Benton said. “We made new friends.”

In addition to the educational sessions, the youngsters played games, made crafts to take home, swam in the plantation’s pool and fished in the pond.

One activity, the obstacle course, had the children testing both their physical ability and critical thinking as teams worked together to figure out the best way to complete their assigned tasks.

Last week’s camp, Benton said, had the largest turnout since the program was instituted.