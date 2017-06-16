Sheriff pays for Crime Stoppers tips on triple homicide | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 11:59 am

Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland met with Officer Harry Sosa with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry June 9 to present the organization with a $2,500 check. Strickland had promised the reward money to obtain information on the triple homicide that occurred in Ruffin in May. The tips received through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry proved to be invaluable during the course of the investigation. Strickland, in presenting the check, said he would like to thank Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry for their help during investigation that has resulted in two arrests.