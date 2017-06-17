Senator Tim Scott’s new regional director visits council | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 1:02 pm

Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY

Al Jenkins, the new regional director for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, visited the recent Colleton County Council session to introduce himself to council members. In addition to attending the June 6 council session, Jenkins said he spent the afternoon with Gar Linder, who led him on a tour of the locations of former Rosenwald Schools in the county. The visit was part of an initiative to examine the former schools with the idea of attaining grants to repurpose the old school buildings for use as community centers and other public facilities. The facilities will honor the historic partnership of American businessman Julius Rosenwald and famed African-American educator and author Booker T. Washington to address the educational needs of African-Americans. Council Chairman Dr. Joseph Flowers thanked Linder for working with Jenkins on the project. “We appreciate it very much,” he said.