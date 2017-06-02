See passes S.C. Bar | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:44 am

Wendi Lawson See of Walterboro was sworn in as a newly admitted attorney of the South Carolina Bar during a special session of the South Carolina Supreme Court, on May 22 at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. The members of the Court presiding over the ceremony were Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty and Associate Justices John W. Kittredge, Kaye G. Hearn, and John Cannon Few.

See obtained an undergraduate degree in middle eastern studies from American Public University in West Virginia and a juris doctor degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia. She has been the president of LowCountry Title Examinations, LLC in Walterboro for the last 12 years.

This fall, she will open Southeastern Law, LLC, in the old Wally Radio station building on Jefferies Highway, focusing on real estate, elder law, special needs estate planning, probate administration, gun trusts, and drone law.

She is a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, and was recently appointed to the S.C. Bar Association’s Drone Task Force.

Locally, she serves as counsel for In His Name—Colleton, is an advisory board member of the Atlantic Institute and is active with Carolina Boxer Rescue Inc.

She lives in Walterboro with her husband Stacy and their boxers, Reggie and Hank.