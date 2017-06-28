Salk names new basketball coach | News | The Press and Standard

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie has announced that Jake Williams has been named the new head coach of the Indians men’s basketball team. Coach Williams was most recently an assistant coach at North Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. Prior to that, he was director of basketball operations at North Carolina Central University. Originally from Tennessee, he is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Williams join the USC Salkehatchie family,” said Athletics Director Jane Brewer. “With over 80 excellent applicants for the position, Coach Williams brings the right combination of basketball knowledge and experience with high levels of energy and enthusiasm. We look forward to him being here at Salk to begin the Jake Williams era of Salk basketball.”

“I am ecstatic to be tabbed the next Head Men’s Basketball Coach at such a great institution as USC Salkehatchie,” said Williams “I want to thank Dr. Ann Carmichael and Jane Brewer for believing in me and giving me such a great opportunity. I look forward to building strong relationships with our players, all of the faculty and staff on campus, and the great community of Walterboro who support this program with passion and enthusiasm. USC Salkehatchie is a great place to be, and I couldn’t be happier to be here!”

The Indians will begin the 2017-18 season at home on November 1.