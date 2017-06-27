Ruffin man charged in shooting incident | News | The Press and Standard

On June 26 about 3:30 p.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelvin Gantt, 29, of 475 Quarters Dr., Ruffin, for the attempted murder of Herbert Brown.

On June 24 at 602 Smyly Road in Ruffin, Kelvin Gantt allegedly shot at the victim twice from approximately five feet, striking Brown once in the stomach. Brown was flown from Colleton County Medical Hospital to MUSC with a life-threatening injury.

Gantt was later apprehended at the Southern Inn in room 118 at 1630 Bells Hwy.

Gantt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

His bond was set Tuesday morning at $10,000 on the weapons charge with no bond for the attempted murder charge.

Gantt is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

