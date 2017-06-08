Robbery suspected motive in Nunuville Road shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

Robbery is the suspected motive behind the June 3 shooting death of a Walterboro man and the arrest of a Walterboro couple on murder charges.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to a home at 27 Nunuville Road in Walterboro, June 3 at 12:25 a.m.

In the rear yard of the home, safety forces found Joseph J. Leeman Jr., 29, of Tram Street, on the ground, lying on the driver’s side of a red car. A by-stander was attempting to assist the shooting victim as paramedics arrived.

Paramedics determined that Leeman had sustained multiple gunshots and showed no signs of life.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was called to the Nunuville Road home, declared Leeman dead and had him transported to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Initial information from the sheriff’s office concerning the shooting reported that investigators suspected that the robbery attempt and resulting death were drug related. Investigators reportedly found drugs at the scene.

Within hours following the homicide, investigators had two suspects in custody. According to the arrest warrants issued by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for Corey Nico Sanders, 25, of 426 Savage St., Walterboro, and Dana Berlin Martinez, 37, of 505 Pulis St., Walterboro, the couple was allegedly attempting to rob Leeman when he was shot and killed.

The arrest warrants allege that Sanders fired the gun and Martinez arranged and participated in the armed robbery.

The probable cause for obtaining the arrest warrants, according to the affidavit filed with the warrants, was based on an eyewitness account of the incident.

Martinez and Sanders appeared before a Colleton County Magistrate the morning of June 4 for a bond hearing.

They were ordered held without bond — state law does not allow a magistrate to set bond on murder charges. Bond will be determined by a General Sessions Court judge.

If anyone has any information on the shooting on Nunuville Rd., please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.