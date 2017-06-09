Retirement – A new ballgame for Coach Paul Pye | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After nine years serving as the pitching coach for Colleton County High School’s baseball team, Paul Pye is hanging up his coaching hat. Pye, 66, made the official announcement last Tuesday May 30, during a cookout he organized for the Cougar baseball team held at Turkey Run Farm.

Pye’s announcement comes on the heels of the Cougar’s history-making 2017 season where they finished 16-11 overall and an 8-2 finish in Region 8-AAAA, capturing the region championship for the first time in the history of Colleton County High School.

Married to his wife, Fran, for 46 years, Pye says his decision came after a long discussion with the love of his life after the Cougars’ final game.

“She’s been with me for 46 years,” said Pye. “In those 46 years, I’ve either played baseball or coached it. So, she knows what it is about — and knows me. She worries since my heart attack in 2015, and it bothered me too. She told me it was time.

“After our last game against Hilton Head, I was just worn out and stayed in bed for three days with a virus,” said Pye. “While I was home, Fran and I discussed my retirement. It just got to be too much for me. I would go to work at 8 a.m. and leave my job at 2:45 for baseball — then, I may not get home until 11 p.m.”

“The stress of post-season play was great, especially when you’re playing two-run ballgames and there is little room for error,” said Pye. “I will say the pitchers did an outstanding job this season with a staff ERA of 2.66, which is outstanding.

“Don’t get me wrong, if we would’ve won that Hilton Head game, I would’ve been ready to go to AC Flora,” he said. “I had my pitchers ready to go up there and beat them.”

According to Pye, he met the Cougars’ head coach, Jermale Paige, in the dugout at Cougar Park to tell him he had decided to retire. “I told him I was retiring because I just couldn’t physically do it every day,” said Pye. “But I will be here to help if he ever needs me. He knows all he has to do is call me — I’ll be there.”

“I want to thank Paul for being with me in the beginning,” said Paige. “When we first started fall practice, Paul was the only assistant coach helping me, because the other coaches had football duties. He is an old-school guy that prides himself on the old-school way of baseball. He has done a great job with our pitching staff, a staff that had one of the best ERA’s in the state of South Carolina at 2.66.

“Our pitchers learned the value of mental toughness, and Paul was a coach who got it out of them,” Paige went on to say. “We appreciate Paul for everything he has done for this program — on the field and off. I want to thank him for being a good coach, and most importantly, a good friend. I will miss his commitment to the program and the players. He will always be remembered, and will always be welcome in our dugout.”

Pye began volunteering with the Cougars in 2009 when Coach Percy Knight asked him to help with the pitchers. Prior to that, Pye served as a Pony League coach in the 1980s, then as an assistant coach at Colleton Prep Academy for six years, beginning in 1997, where he helped lead teams to two SCISA State Championships (1997, 2002) and a runner-up title (1998), along with Coach Bob Stein (1997) and Coach Ralph Martin (2002).

Pye’s legacy at Colleton County High School will be his work with a pitching staff that helped put the 2017 team in the record book. “It’s not me — it was all them,” said Pye. “Good players make you look good. Michael Thigpen, Lake Boseman, Alan Grym, Tyler Bell, Kaleb Gibson and Chase Hadwin, all did well this season. They knew what was expected and knew to be ready. Also, our senior leadership this season was exceptional.

“I trusted the pitchers and catchers and didn’t call a pitch all season,” said Pye. “When you can trust them, you just let them go have fun and pitch. I told them they didn’t need me on their shoulders all the time and all I wanted to do was get them ready. And that is what we did — we got them physically ready to pitch. They went out there and did what we asked of them and that is why they could go seven innings this season, where they couldn’t in the past.

“My coach never called a pitch for me,” said Pye. “In my opinion, players today are almost over-coached with having to throw a certain pitch in a situation. Now, with the pitch count, you can’t afford to do that. You must go right after them — throw that first-pitch strike and close them out. You can’t afford to nibble. You have to trust your defense, and Colleton County’s defense played extremely well this season.”

As for the future, Pye isn’t worried about the pitching staff he’ll leave behind. “The guys coming back know what they’re going to have to do — it is really no secret,” he said. “I didn’t ask them to do anything I didn’t do 50 years ago and I tell them that all the time.”

That philosophy is what allowed Pye’s younger pitchers to gain confidence as the season progressed. “Tyler Bell came on strong at the end, as evidenced when we threw him into the fire against Hilton Head after Grym’s pitch count rose,” said Pye. “There is no bigger stage in high school: a lower state playoff game with major league scouts in the stands, and over 500 people watching in a 2-0 game. He handled it extremely well, and I never doubted him. Next year he’ll be a major cog in the starting lineup with Grym and Hadwin. There are also guys coming up that can contribute if they work hard.”

In addition, Pye and Coach Monnet handled the infield duties during practice. “We hit them over a hundred ***** every day in different game-like situations so they wouldn’t be surprised,” said Pye. “My pitchers did PFP’s (pitcher’s fielding practice) every day and I saw the results during the season when they made some great plays from the mound. You just have to do it over and over and it soon becomes muscle memory.”

This year’s new pitch count rule proved to be an adjustment for high school teams, according to Pye. “It was terrible and many coaches were against it — mostly because of the paperwork involved and the effort required to keep up with it during a game,” said Pye. “In Georgia, they’ve hired an extra umpire to keep up with it. Myself, along with coaches Matt Rhodes and Russell Polk, kept pitch counts during the season. During away games, where the opposing team has the home book, we verified the count after almost every inning.

“In the last game Thigpen pitched, he was down to seven pitches,” said Pye. “He finished it, but imagine if we didn’t have it correct. It’s just part of coaching now.”

Pye credits first-year coach, Jermale Paige with the team’s success in 2017. “The credit goes to Coach Paige,” said Pye. “He made it stick and left me alone and let me do what I wanted to do. The players knew what was expected of them and they did it. I hope that carries on for them at the next level, because they know what to expect and what they need to do to be successful.

“If the senior class steps up, it will another good season next year,” said Pye. “We have strength up the middle. This year was fun and we had a big time. The players bought in and that goes a long way. Once you get them to believe in themselves and they see a little success, it’s easy. You just go play. We have started something and I hope they build on it. I enjoyed the kids and love them all.

“Some parents get the wrong idea about me,” admitted Pye. “They think I’m mean or a bad guy, but I am not. I’m very intense and will tell you quickly when I see you doing something wrong. There are only two ways to play this game — the right way and the wrong way. If you don’t want to play it the right way, then, go find something else to do. Don’t waste my time and don’t waste your own time. Players figure that out pretty quickly and realize it is the truth.”

The one thing Pye would like to see happen for CCHS baseball in the immediate future is a solution for the field drainage issue at Cougar Park. “I am going to challenge the district to address the ongoing issue with the field drainage, especially in the outfield,” he said. “It needs to be addressed immediately. It looks great from outside the fence, but for people to understand the condition of the field, they need to walk on it. These kids deserve something better to play on.

“I am going to miss this coaching staff,” said Pye. “I’ve worked with Coach Matt Rhodes the past five years. It’s been a good time. He has worked very hard with the catchers and the field — he really does a fabulous job. I’ve learned a lot from him on field maintenance.”

Although Pye is retiring from the day-to-day baseball grind, he isn’t planning on going anywhere and intends to offer lessons. “I am going to be available for private lessons on pitching or overall baseball knowledge of how to play the game,” said Pye. “People can play the game their whole life and never fully understand it. Things are going on all the time in the game and that is where baseball IQ comes into play. You must anticipate what is going to happen, where you should be, how hard the ball will be hit and what to do with it.”

Pye’s immediate plans include playing more golf and enjoying his grandchildren. “My grandson, Ben, is seven and is in the second year of machine pitch in Charlotte,” said Pye. “He also plays flag football, soccer and basketball. I told him whatever he wants to do is fine with me.”

Well-known for his baseball euphemisms, Pye isn’t shy about sharing them – and that won’t change in his retirement. “I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to coach baseball in Colleton County,” said Pye. “One thing is certain, baseball hasn’t changed in a hundred years and it isn’t going to change in another hundred years. You just have to concentrate on what you do, work at it, and most of all — love the game.”