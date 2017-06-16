Rescue rate tops 70% in May | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:21 pm

The fundraising efforts of local groups to help Colleton County’s homeless animals are making a difference.

In May of the 214 animals that came into the shelter, four were adopted, 30 were reclaimed by owners and 78 went to rescue — a 72% live release rate, said Sarah Miller of the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS).

Yearly totals so far are 882 animals into the shelter with 55 of those adopted, 100 reclaimed by owners and 331 going to rescues.

This year’s poker run held Saturday, organized by Pat and Joyce Catterton, is one of a number of events held annually that donate 100% of the proceeds to FoCCAS. Other events include:

ν The Walterboro Cruisers and Duke’s BBQ car show every third Wednesday of the month and the Rice Festival Car Show.

ν Deni Caulder and Treasure Chest Gold’s sale of gold-dipped bones at Christmas for the last three years.

ν Scott Brennen and Going to the Dogs Band’s chili cook-off at Stegall’s Auction house. This year’s event, the third annual, will be held on Saturday Oct. 28.

“FoCCAS is blessed to have so many people interested in helping the animals,” Miller said. “These donations help offset the costs of our community spay/neuter initiatives, our Colleton Animal Commitment Education program for 4th grades, and our rescue/adoption initiatives.”