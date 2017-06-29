Reed gets RHS Alumni Scholarship | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 29, 2017 at 1:02 pm

Imani Reed was presented the 2017 Odessa Stephens Memorial Scholarship on Saturday June 24 at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Reed is a 2017 Colleton County High School graduate and the granddaughter of Lula Stephens Smalls (RHS Class of 1953). She is the daughter of Fred Reed and Iwan Maya.

The award was presented by Sirena Memminger, founder/chairperson of the RHS Alumni Biennial Reunion. RHS Scholarship Committee member Mildred Pringle Steward gave the greeting. Last year’s scholarship winner Kennedy Crosby offered words of encouragement.

The $500 scholarship is presented by RHS alumni who realize the value of an education and are interested in a better education for students in the 21st century. The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage students to pursue post-secondary educational goals.

Mrs. Stephens taught in Colleton County for 31 years as a social studies teacher at Ruffin High School. She began her career at Colleton Training Walterboro in 1944 after earning degrees from Claflin and South Carolina State. She moved to Ruffin High School, where in addition to teaching English, she served as senior class advisor and drama director. She taught in the district 38 years before retiring, beginning her career in the BZS Center when it was still a school. She passed away in 2012.

This year’s scholarship award was made possible by:

Sonya R. Stephens (1975), Hartford Jones (1996), Tammy Stephens (1982), Dennis Capers (1967), Sannie Mae Williams (1966), Gail Capers (1973), Kenneth Capers (1966), Amanda Capers (1970), Clyde Capers (1961), Talmadge Wiggins (1970), Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, Dorothy Crosby (1964), Herman Wade (1964), Hickory Hill U.M. Church, Roger Hudson (1967), Charlotte Lingard Young (1980), Clyde H. Johnson (1978), Lovely Hill Baptist Church and Vivian McFadden (1952).

Ruffin High School 2017 Alumni Homecoming Reunion Committee/Scholarship Committee/House of Worship Coalition consists of Sonya R. Stephens, Mildred Pringle Steward, Sirena L. Memminger, Yolanda S. Bryant, Linda C. Williams, Pastor Talmadge Wiggins, Alice Jackson and Betty Williams.