Rec League Results | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 7, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:39 am
Sentry Cleaners wins End of Season Tourney. The Sentry Cleaners Coach Pitch team celebrates after winning the end of season tournament held last week at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Sentry Cleaners finished third in league during the regular season and was coached by Charlene Rowes.
Bulldogs finish first in Coach Pitch Division. The Bulldogs finished in first place in the Colleton County Parks and Recreation Coach Pitch Division regular season and were runnerup in the end of season tournament. The Bulldogs were coached by Spencer Witkin and Todd Litchfield.
Lowcountry Equipment captures titles. The Lowcountry Equipment Darlings finished the regular season as the division champs, then captured the End of Season Tournament Championship. The Darlings were coached by Stephanie Gibson and Shanese Middleton.
Angels finish 2-0. Benton’s Feed & Seed went 10-4-1 in the Colleton County Parks and Recreation Angels Division during the regular season, then finished 2-0 in the end of season tournament. The Angels were coached by Kevin Crosby and Tangie Ohmer.
Minors go undefeated. Congratulations to the Colleton County Parks and Recreation Minors team on their undefeated regular season and sweep in the end of season tournament. The Minors were coached by Mike Phillips.
Ponytails earn Championships. The McGraw Enterprise Ponytails were named the Colleton County Parks and Recreation regular season and end of season tournament champions last week at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. The Ponytails were coached by Johnny Voss.
