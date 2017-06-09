Power surge: Town hopes solar panels will prompt more improvements | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

By JULIE HOFF

“Let there be light” will take on a new meeting at Cottageville Town Hall soon with the installation of money-saving solar panels at the town’s municipal complex, located in the former Cottageville Elementary School on Salley Ackerman Drive.

Mayor Tim Grimsley has spearheaded the effort and negotiated a deal with Arres, Inc., a solar panel company located on Highway 17-A South, in the former town hall building.

The panels will be installed on the roof of the old gymnasium. Arres provides the installation — funded by tax credits the town can’t use — and maintenance of the system.

The town will pay the company for the electricity the solar panels produce, plus a monthly meter fee to South Carolina Electric & Gas. Grimsley said the solar panels should save the town $500 to $600 per month in electricity bills.

On June 1, Arres Chief Executive Officer Ben Egan said his company has already begun the permitting process for the panels.

“We anticipate starting the project towards end of June, and it should take about two weeks. SCE&G will take another two weeks to get it hooked up to the grid and activated,” he said.

“The southern-facing [gym] roof is ideal, and we’re going to upgrade the existing electrical system as well,” Egan added.

In addition, the town is working on a lease agreement that will allow Arres to store some of his company’s equipment in the former gym.

Grimsley hopes the solar panels will tie into another project: an emergency generator to power town departments in the event of a hurricane or other disaster. He’d also like to see money-saving LED lighting in town offices, and solar-powered lights in a park the town plans to build on a vacant lot adjacent to the school. In the future, he said, the town could even use batteries to store electricity provided by the solar panels.

Grimsley has been pondering solar power for about two years, when another company suggested a similar project. That never happened, but Grimsley was interested enough to conduct in-depth research with the help of his friend Jeff Buckley, an electrical engineer.

Arres provides both commercial and residential installations throughout the state. Since establishing its headquarters in 2015, the company has grown to 38 employees.